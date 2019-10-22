Raffles Girls’ School moves to new home

RGS principal and alumna, Mrs Poh Mun See, carrying the school flag to the new school campus.

Raffles Girls' School (RGS) moved from the Anderson Road campus to 2 Braddell Rise yesterday morning.

The new $90 million campus, which was co-funded by the school and the Ministry of Education (MOE), sees big additions in facilities while still keeping significant monuments from the 140-year-old school.

While most students were excited about the move, it was a bittersweet ending for RGS principal and alumna, Mrs Poh Mun See, who oversaw the seven-year project but will step down in December to return to MOE as a cluster superintendent.

"It is not easy, saying goodbye is never easy," she said.

Mrs Poh will be replaced by Madam Haslinda Zamani, former principal of Tanjong Katong Secondary School who is currently a cluster superintendent with the MOE.

"It is a bit strange (to see the new campus)," said Secondary 4 student Netra N.

"It is sad to leave Anderson Road because of all the memories there. But I think what matters is the friends you take with you on this journey."

While some residents from the Braddell View condominium next door are not bothered by their new neighbour, some are concerned about the traffic situation in the morning.

"When the carparks are full in school, some parents might come to the estate to park instead," said Madam Smitha Paul. "But on the other hand, transportation might improve with more buses now that there is a school."

Other residents, like a former school teacher who wanted to be known only as Mrs Frances, thinks the move is "brilliant".

" The school will bring a lot of life into the area," she said.

The new campus, about 2.5ha bigger than the old location, currently caters to 1,600 secondary students. Despite the bigger space, Mrs Poh said the intake of Sec 1 students next year will remain consistent at about 400.

Among the invited guests at the ceremony was RGS alumna Peggy Looi, 57, who was part of a team that authored and sold a cookbook to help the school's fund-raising efforts.

The adjunct lecturer at the Singapore University of Social Sciences said the funds went towards building the performing arts centre, among other facilities. They include an innovation hub where 3D printing will be offered.

RGS is now connected to Raffles Institution (RI) via an overhead bridge linking bus stops on both sides of Braddell Road. Moving closer to RI encourages closer collaborations between the schools, and moving to the heartland also signifies a closer bond with the community.

"Moving away from the luxurious condominiums in Orchard Road will allow our girls to reach out more to the ordinary Singaporean," said an RGS spokesman.