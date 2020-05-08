Rangoli art classes now online under PA initiative

Ms Kumuda Krovvidi is a trainer in Rangoli art, one of the courses being streamed for free by the People's Association on Facebook.

Using a two-camera setup, she guides her students through Skype in the creation of rangoli, an Indian art form that involves colourful patterns typically made on the ground.

While her students used to hail from places like Yishun and Katong, Ms Kumuda Krovvidi, 56, is now also teaching students from as far away as India and the US.

With more than a decade's experience as a trainer, the director of Strokearts Studio had never considered expanding her classes outside of Singapore before the circuit breaker.

She said: "Before this, everything was conducted in physical spaces like at my studio or the community clubs (CCs).

"But going virtual came with surprising new opportunities, even though I now have to stay up in the night to conduct some of these classes (due to different time zones)."

Ms Kumuda has tailored her virtual lessons in light of the pandemic, teaching students how to make the materials for the art using everyday items.

"People can't go out now to get coloured powder and petals, so I guide them on how to make coloured grains using food colouring and rice," she said.

She continues to offer classes through the People's Association, which is now offering a range of digital courses including arts, cooking and sports.

The courses are available through the PAssion L!VE stream on the PA Courses Facebook page till May 8.

Courses are also streamed on the various CCs pages as part of the Virtual CCs initiative.

These include jewellery making, cooking and workouts.

Mr Kia Siang Wei, director for lifeskills and lifestyle at PA, said he hopes the programmes will keep the elderly engaged at home.

"One of the ways we ensure that the community, especially our senior citizens, remain healthy and active during this period is through the use of social media," he said.

"With PAssion L!VE and Virtual CCs, residents can continue to remain upbeat with easily accessible, bite-sized life skills and lifestyle courses that they can easily carry out in the comfort of their own homes."

Ms Kumuda said she hopes more people turn to online classes like hers during this period, and hopes to turn this method of training into a sustainable solution even after the circuit breaker ends.

"I have a vision to take this forward as a new business model, freeing my classes from physical and geographical boundaries," she said. "Many of the students have given feedback that they find virtual classes more comfortable because they can go at their own pace, and I think going fully online may be the solution in the long run."