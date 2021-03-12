Rapid growth of biotech sector during pandemic creating new jobs

Dr Ong Siew Hwa, chief executive and chief scientist of Acumen Diagnostics, which has developed a new, more efficient Covid-19 test kit that is now under review by the Health Sciences Authority.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng (far right) visiting the Acumen Research Laboratories yesterday.

The rapid growth of the biotech sector during the pandemic is creating new jobs in the field with medical technology firm Acumen Diagnostics about to add to the headcount.

The company, which opened a Covid-19 clinical lab yesterday, will take on 30 additional employees as part of a new training initiative.

Acumen is joining forces with the Employment and Employability Institute and Republic Polytechnic (RP) to start a course for medical technologists and molecular diagnostics manufacturing technologists.

The initiative will involve RP delivering the theoretical learning and Acumen providing on-the-job training and the subsequent job opportunities to trainees who successfully complete the programme.

Acumen Diagnostics, which employs 40 people, is a joint venture with Q&M Dental Group established in April last year.

It was formed from its predecessor company, Acumen Research Laboratories, a private medical tech company started 11 years ago by Dr Ong Siew Hwa, now chief executive and chief scientist of Acumen Diagnostics.

The new clinical lab which officially opened yesterday has been operating since December last year and has processed about 40,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for Covid-19.

These samples came from routine testing at six foreign workers' dormitories, two regional screening centres and general practitioner clinics.

National Trades Union Congress secretary-general Ng Chee Meng told the opening ceremony: "The biomedical sciences arena is a sunrise sector, no doubt about it, with increasing manpower demand."

A new Covid-19 test kit developed by Acumen that is now under review by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) will also soon be launched.

The more efficient and cost-effective kit will help to double the number of PCR tests done each day at Acumen to around 3,000.

The first version of the test kit, named Acu-Corona, was developed in just three weeks early last year after round-the-clock efforts from the team and approved by the HSA last April, Dr Ong said.

The upcoming kit, named Acu-Corona Duplex, will combine the testing of the two genes into a single reaction.

Acumen's research and development lab designed and developed the test kits, but mass producing them was a challenge, Dr Ong noted, given the supply chain bottlenecks of raw materials at that time. But a tie-up with local manufacturer Sunningdale helped escalate production greatly.

Manufacturing capacity was increased from around 10,000 tests a week early last year to 200,000 or so a week for the lab's own use and export.

Capacity can be ramped up to 500,000 tests a week if needed.