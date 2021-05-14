Rare sight as the airport goes quiet

This traveller in full protective gear was one of few people allowed into Changi Airport yesterday, which was closed for a testing exercise after a spike in cases linked to a cleaner there. Terminals 1, 2 and 3 will be closed for two weeks, with only some workers and travellers allowed into the buildings. Jewel will also be closed for the same duration.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Changi Airport Group said they will continue to review and adjust measures as needed.

