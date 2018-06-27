Real estate firm told to pay couple $210k they had lost in NZ scam

A couple who lost some $210,000 invested in a New Zealand residential project six years ago will get their money back after a district judge held local real estate agency Faber Property negligent in marketing the project and failing to ensure the developer had actually secured the title to the land.

But the judge dismissed the claims against Faber's director and associate director, making clear - the first time in the real estate context - that a company director cannot be personally liable for statements made on behalf of the company in the course of business.

Mr David Haw and his wife, Cindy, had sued Faber, its sole director Jimmy Sim and associate director Belle Seah. Faber marketed a residential project near Auckland developed by New Zealand company Albany Heights Villas (AHVL).

The couple bought three units in the project in 2012. They made two payments of $15,000 and US$142,656 (S$194,000) to Singapore-based Hunter Sterling & Company, which owns AHVL.

It turned out that AHVL had neither the land title nor the resource consent to develop the parcel. Evidence showed that neither Mr Sim nor Ms Seah knew this at the material time.

PROBES

AHVL became insolvent, and probes in New Zealand showed the people behind the project had creamed off "substantial sums" paid as deposits by many buyers from Singapore and New Zealand.

Investigations showed that Hunter Sterling was owned by a Christopher Cook. Besides him, three others were involved in the case, according to a 2015 court judgment involving another Singapore couple who had sued in New Zealand.

They were Roderick Neilsen, a former director of a failed finance company, Peter Chevin and Paul Bublitz, both undischarged bankrupts in New Zealand.

Mr Haw and his wife, through lawyers Harish Kumar and Jonathan Toh, sued Faber and its two officers for negligence and fraudulent misrepresentations.

They said, among other things, Ms Seah had vouched that the developer had a good track record and investments monies would be held in a safe trust account.

Faber and Mr Sim, defended by Mr Akesh Abhilash, disputed the claims, and so did Ms Seah, who represented herself.

District Judge Lee Li Choon said it was "untenable" to hold Mr Sim personally liable for stating that Faber had done due diligence checks on the developer.

But the judge found that Faber had not taken steps to verify that the developer or its owners had the "purported experience and good track record".

She ordered the company to pay the sum sought by the couple, together with legal costs, while the couple were to pay the costs to Mr Sim and Ms Seah.