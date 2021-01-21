Recent alleged breaches of Covid-19 safe distancing rules

The Government is concerned about a potential surge in Covid-19 cases, especially with recent incidents of large gatherings and offenders flouting safe distancing rules.

The Straits Times looks at some recent incidents.

NATURE RESERVE HIKE AND PARTY

November 2020

Two groups are being investigated for alleged violations of Covid-19 safety measures. One group involved 26 hikers who tried to go off-trail illegally at the Central Catchment Nature Reserve. The other, a group of 20, was celebrating a birthday at Labrador Nature Reserve. Investigations are ongoing.

ALLEGED BREACHES AT WEDDING OF LOCAL ACTOR

Dec 20, 2020

Guests at Ah Boys To Men actor Maxi Lim's wedding were seen intermingling at his wedding reception without wearing masks in videos and photos posted on social media. The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is investigating.

GROUP PHOTO-TAKING ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISE

Dec 20 and 21, 2020

A group of more than 10 people on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship had gathered to take photos on both days. The photos show them unmasked and standing less than 1m apart from one another. Royal Caribbean and STB are investigating.

KARAOKE OUTLET SUSPENDED OVER CHRISTMAS DAY BREACHES

Dec 25, 2020

MZS Family Karaoke in Orchard Road found to have 51 people on its premises at midnight on Christmas Day.

It had been operating as a food and beverage outlet and served alcoholic drinks past 10.30pm, which is not allowed. STB ordered the outlet to suspend operations for 20 days. The police and STB are investigating the outlet and the 51 people for suspected non-compliance with safe distancing measures.

LAZARUS ISLAND YACHT PARTY

Dec 26, 2020

Photos and videos of a gathering of 10 people on a yacht near Lazarus Island were shared on social media on Dec 26. Members of the group were seen dancing without masks. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore is investigating.

PASIR RIS RESORT SUSPENDED, 19 PEOPLE FINED

Jan 17, 2021

A joint operation by STB and the police found that 19 people had gathered in two adjoining units at Cherryloft Resorts and Hotels in Pasir Ris. Cherryloft had also failed to conduct entry screening and ensure its guests had checked in using SafeEntry. All 19 were fined $300 each. Cherryloft was fined $1,000 and ordered by STB to suspend bookings for a month.