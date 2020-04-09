Record 142 new cases, with 55 linked to clusters and 72 unlinked

A record daily spike of 142 cases of Covid-19 was reported here yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,623.

Out of the 142 cases, 55 were linked to known clusters and 13 linked to other cases.

Of the 68 linked cases, 40 of them were connected to foreign worker dormitories and 28 to non-dormitory clusters or other cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Of the 142 cases, 72 are currently unlinked pending contact tracing.

There were two imported cases.

An additional 20 cases were linked to the S11 Dormitory@Punggol, bringing the total number of cases linked there to 115.

MOH also said a 32-year-old Indian national has died. He was awaiting his Covid-19 test results.

The man - case 1,604 - a long-term pass holder, had been swabbed at the National Centre of Infectious Diseases (NCID) on Tuesday and was advised to stay home while waiting for his test results.

His chest X-ray had indicated he did not have pneumonia.

He died at home yesterday and was confirmed to have Covid-19 after his death. Investigations are ongoing to establish the specific cause of death.

MOH also gave more details on Case 1,466, a 31-year-old Indian national who is a work pass holder.

The man, a technician at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, fell sick on Sunday and was confirmed to be infected on Tuesday. He did not go to work after he fell sick and is now warded at NCID.

A total of 29 people were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of full recoveries to 406.

Most of the 669 cases who are in hospital are stable or improving, while 29 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

There are 542 cases who are well but have tested positive for Covid-19.

They are isolated and cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Alvernia Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D'Resort NTUC.

By the numbers

2 New imported cases

406 Total discharged

140 New local cases

6 Deaths

1623 Total cases

669 Total in hospital

29 Discharged yesterday

29 In intensive care unit