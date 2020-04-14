Record 386 new coronavirus cases, 65-year-old man is 9th fatality

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported another death from Covid-19 in Singapore yesterday, and a record single-day high of 386 new infections with four new clusters.

There were 280 infections linked to existing clusters, the vast majority of which are foreign workers living in dormitories.

Of the remaining 106 cases, 12 were linked to earlier cases, while 94 were unlinked, and contact tracing is underway.

Yesterday was the fourth consecutive day with no imported cases, as the total number of infections reached 2,918.

A 65-year-old Singaporean man, Case 1,836, was the ninth person to die of Covid-19 complications here. He was confirmed to be infected last Thursday and was admitted to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

MOH said KTPH has reached out to his family and is extending assistance.

One of the new clusters identified yesterday is construction company CitiWall at 34 Kaki Bukit Crescent, with links to six earlier confirmed cases.

The second new cluster is ABC Hostel at 3 Jalan Kubor, which now has seven cases after a new case reported yesterday was linked to six previous ones, all from the hostel.

A new cluster also emerged at Tech Park Crescent dormitory, as one of yesterday's cases was linked to eight previous cases there. Meanwhile, six previous infections were identified as part of a fourth new cluster at Kranji Dormitory at 17 Kranji Way.

Adding to growing concerns about foreign worker dormitories here, other dormitory clusters also had new cases, with the S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, Singapore's largest cluster, linked to 222 additional cases, bringing the total there to 586 cases.

One non-dormitory cluster which was revealed on Sunday also saw new infections. The construction site at 9 Penang Road had three new infections linked to it and now has a total of 11 cases.

PRE-SCHOOL

Yesterday, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) also announced that the E-Bridge Preschool at 140 Corporation Drive will be temporarily closed after a pupil tested positive for the coronavirus.

The pre-school will be closed for a week from today to April 21.

The ECDA said the child had been in quarantine after a family member was diagnosed with Covid-19 on April 8. All staff and children at the school have been placed on leave of absence.

Meanwhile, another 26 people were discharged yesterday, making it a total of 586 patients who have recovered.

Of the 1,158 cases still in hospital, 29 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

By the numbers

386 New cases

9 Deaths

94 New unlinked cases

586 Total discharged

2918 Total cases

1158 Total in hospital

26 Discharged yesterday

29 In intensive care unit