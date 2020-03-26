Record 73 new infections, with 38 imported cases and two new clusters

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported the largest single-day spike in coronavirus infections yesterday with 73, bringing the total to 631 cases here.

All but one of the 38 imported cases yesterday were returning residents and long term work pass holders, and two new clusters emerged - the PCF Sparkletots Preschool at Fengshan Block 126 and Dover Court International School.

The number of local infections was also the biggest single-day increase since the start of the outbreak, with 35 cases.

While 27 of these cases were linked to previous ones, the remaining eight were unlinked, and contact tracing continues.

There were 18 cases linked to PCF Sparkletots Preschool at Fengshan, all of whom are adults.

A press release by the Ministry of Social and Family Development said a Nursery Two teacher from the preschool had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Yesterday, 13 more staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Among them is the principal, whose four family members were also confirmed positive on March 23 and 24.

The centre has been closed and MOH has placed all children and staff there on quarantine.

PCF will be closing all its centres from today to March 29 to review its precautionary measures and to clean all premises.

There were three cases from the Dover Court International School, all staff from the UK.

Case 556, a 27-year-old British woman with a work pass here and who had travel history to Australia, was unlinked on March 24 but was confirmed as part of the cluster yesterday.

She is a contact of Cases 618 and 626, two other staff members. Case 618 is a 29-year-old British woman who has a work pass here.

Case 626 is a 44-year-old British woman with a work pass here. Both have no travel history to affected countries.

Of the imported cases, 18 cases are from the UK, the country with the highest number of imported infections into Singapore. Among them, 12 were under the age of 30.

Of the four imported cases from the US, three were Singaporeans below 30, including a three-year-old girl, and one was a PR. There were six cases from Asean countries.

Five more cases were discharged yesterday. Of the 404 cases in hospital, 17 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Sixty-five cases who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 have been transferred to private hospitals and community facilities.

Meanwhile, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said last night that film producer Mike Wiluan, the CEO of Infinite studios, a PR here, had failed to declare his recent travel to Indonesia to ICA officers at Changi Airport.

The ICA has since issued Wiluan, 43, a stay-home notice for 14 days, and shortened the validity of his re-entry permit.