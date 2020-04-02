Record 74 new infections in Singapore, including 102-year-old woman

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a record high of 74 new infections and identified two new clusters yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 1,000.

There were 20 imported cases and 54 new local infections, the highest daily increase in local transmissions to date.

Of the local infections, 29 were linked to previous cases, and 25 were unlinked.

One of the new clusters is the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at 1 Thomson Lane.

It previously had one infection, but 10 more were recorded yesterday, among them Case 983, a 102-year-old Singaporean woman who is the oldest person to be infected here.

The Agency for Integrated Care said eight of the 10 new cases linked to the home are residents there.

The remaining two people are Case 976, a 42-year-old female Indian employee of the home who cares for its female residents, and Case 973, a 44-year-old Sri Lankan man who is a family member of the employee.

The other new cluster identified yesterday is a dormitory at 55 Sungei Kadut Loop which has three cases, making it the third dormitory cluster to have emerged this week.

All three cases from the dormitory are male Bangladeshi work pass holders. Two of them are new - Case 972 and Case 974 are aged 28 and 30, respectively.

The third person is Case 868, a 29-year-old who was confirmed on Monday.

The four other clusters announced earlier this week all had new cases linked to them.

Six new infections - all Indian or Bangladeshi work pass holders - were linked to the S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, taking its total to 10 cases.

The cluster at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory now has seven cases, with two new infections linked to it yesterday.

By the numbers 20 New imported cases 54 New local cases 1,000 Total cases 5 Discharged yesterday 245 Total discharged 3 Deaths 461 Total in hospital 24 In intensive care unit

A new case was linked to the Bukit Timah condominium Wilby Residences, bringing its total to eight cases.

There was also one addition to the cluster at Hero's, a bar in Boat Quay, taking its total to seven cases.

The MOH also reported three new cases from the public healthcare sector. Case 951, a 29-year-old Singaporean clinical research coordinator at Singapore General Hospital (SGH), went to work on Monday prior to hospital admission but did not interacted with patients.

Case 952 is a 37-year-old Singaporean nurse who also works at SGH. She went to work on Monday prior to hospital admission.

Case 978 is a Singaporean doctor, 26, at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. She had not gone to work since the onset of symptoms, which she reported on Tuesday.