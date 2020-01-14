Record 85.2% of students get at least five O-level passes

A record-breaking 85.2 per cent of students scored at least five passes at the GCE O-level examinations last year, beating the previous year's record of 84.8 per cent.

A total of 24,409 O-level candidates received their results yesterday, according to a release by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB).

"The performance of students in this cohort is comparable to the performance of the 2018 cohort," said MOE and SEAB.

Of the total number of candidates, 24,377 or 99.9 per cent have one or more O-level passes.

A total of 23,550 or 96.5 per cent and 20,805 or 85.2 per cent of the candidates have three or more and five or more O-level passes respectively.

JOINT ADMISSIONS EXERCISE

Students who wish to apply for admission to junior colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education may do so via the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) using their O-level examination results.

The JAE registration is open from now till 4pm on Jan 17.

Students may receive guidance on their education options by approaching their teachers or the education and career guidance counsellors supporting their schools.

The interactive MySkillsFuture portal at go.gov.sg/mysfsec may also help students find out more on education options, career pathways and courses. - TATIANA MOHAMAD ROSLI