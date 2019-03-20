Singapore

Red Cross volunteer wins Harvard prize; aims to be nurse

Red Cross volunteer balances studies and service
Miss Tracy Koh (centre) at last year's National Day Parade. PHOTO: SINGAPORE RED CROSS
Samuel Sashant Devaraj
Mar 20, 2019 06:00 am

When Miss Tracy Koh was awarded the Harvard Prize Book last year, she became the first winner from the Institute of Technology's (ITE) nursing course.

Speaking to The New Paper, Miss Koh, 23, said she couldn't believe she had bagged the prize, and added: "I was so shocked for a split second I had to reread the message a couple of times.

"I am honoured to have been recognised by a prestigious institution and I'm extremely happy to have made my educators from ITE Nursing proud."

The Harvard award is given to caring students who have performed acts of kindness and influenced others to do likewise.

Miss Koh has been volunteering with the Red Cross since she was in Primary Three, holding leadership positions such as the President of the Red Cross Youth Chapter at ITE College East. Her roles included training primary and secondary school Red Cross volunteers.

She was also involved in community first-aid programmes such as First Aider on Wheels, where she would cycle around East Coast Park and help injured park-goers.

Singaporean woman’s husband in intensive care after mosque attack
Singapore

S'porean woman's husband shot in Christchurch mosque attack

Related Stories

Tough laws needed to fight hate speech, says Shanmugam

NZ attack reminder that peace cannot be taken for granted: ESM Goh

New Zealanders here stand in solidarity with Muslim community

Miss Koh has also got her friends and family members to donate blood, especially when she was younger and could not donate herself due to weight requirements.

She recently graduated from the ITE nursing course and is looking to enrol in a polytechnic to pursue a diploma in nursing.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COMMUNITY ISSUES

Samuel Sashant Devaraj

Read articles by Samuel Sashant Devaraj