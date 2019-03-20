Red Cross volunteer wins Harvard prize; aims to be nurse

When Miss Tracy Koh was awarded the Harvard Prize Book last year, she became the first winner from the Institute of Technology's (ITE) nursing course.

Speaking to The New Paper, Miss Koh, 23, said she couldn't believe she had bagged the prize, and added: "I was so shocked for a split second I had to reread the message a couple of times.

"I am honoured to have been recognised by a prestigious institution and I'm extremely happy to have made my educators from ITE Nursing proud."

The Harvard award is given to caring students who have performed acts of kindness and influenced others to do likewise.

Miss Koh has been volunteering with the Red Cross since she was in Primary Three, holding leadership positions such as the President of the Red Cross Youth Chapter at ITE College East. Her roles included training primary and secondary school Red Cross volunteers.

She was also involved in community first-aid programmes such as First Aider on Wheels, where she would cycle around East Coast Park and help injured park-goers.

Miss Koh has also got her friends and family members to donate blood, especially when she was younger and could not donate herself due to weight requirements.

She recently graduated from the ITE nursing course and is looking to enrol in a polytechnic to pursue a diploma in nursing.