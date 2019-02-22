Red-light violations, drink-driving accidents up sharply last year

Running a red light might save one a few seconds, but it may also cost a life.

The Traffic Police (TP) revealed yesterday that the number of red-light running violations increased by more than 7,000 cases last year.

Accidents resulting from beating the red light also saw a slight increase.

In September, an 80-year-old man was killed in Woodlands after a minibus attempted to beat a red light and hit the elderly victim who was crossing the road.

The 58-year-old driver was later arrested.

Such instances of irresponsible driving are also reflected in the jump in complaints.

In a press release yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) revealed that between 2014 and 2018, complaints submitted by the public about irresponsible driving more than doubled, from 6,900 to 18,500.

Between 2015 and 2018, the number of summonses issued by TP also rose significantly from 152,700 to 181,000.

"Irresponsible driving remains a concern," said MHA in its release.

"There are still many instances of motorists who drive or ride irresponsibly, putting other road users' lives at risk."

It added that it plans to enhance criminal penalties, especially for serious offences involving irresponsible driving.

In their update on the road traffic situation in Singapore yesterday, TP said it remained stable last year.

Accidents resulting in injuries decreased slightly from 7,726 cases in 2017 to 7,690 in 2018, while those that were fatal rose slightly from 117 in 2017 to 120 in 2018.

The number of fatalities last year stood at 124 persons, up from 121 in 2017.

The TP also said that while there were fewer speeding violations, there were increases in the number of red-light running violations and drink-driving related accidents.

Elderly jaywalkers, defined as those 60 and above, also remain a concern.

Singapore Safety Driving Centre training manager Gerard Pereira said complacency is the main reason why motorists beat the red light.

COMPLACENCY

"If a motorist travels in the same area often, they'll be familiar with the traffic light timing and changes," he said.

"But when they're in a different place, one they go to only sometimes, they might assume the timing and changes are the same as their usual places.

"This complacency is very dangerous, and that's when the accident occurs."

He added that the problem of elderly jaywalkers is not an easy one to solve.

"They'll say the crossing is too far away, and using it means they have to walk back again on the other side. The overhead bridges are even more tiring for them because they're old and move slower," he said.

"I try to tell them that safety is more important, but then I see their demeanour and then I think to myself, maybe when I get old and frail I might end up thinking the same way.

"There's just no clear solution to this at the moment."