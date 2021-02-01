Singapore

Redeem FairPrice CNY figurine and stand to win $1,088

Feb 01, 2021 06:00 am

Usher in the Year of the Ox with FairPrice's exclusive Fortune Cat Figurines. To redeem the weekly figurine, cut out the coupon and spend a minimum of $88 in a single receipt, which must include Tiger Crystal Beer 6 x 320ml. Redeem the weekly Fortune Cat Figurine at the cashier's counter while stocks last.

You can also stand a chance of winning $1,088 in the weekly Fortune Cat Lucky Draw.

Scan the QR code on the packaging of the Fortune Cat Figurine and submit your entry before 11.59pm on Feb 3. Look out for the weekly result in TNP every Friday.

The next winner will be announced on Feb 5.

Note: This promotion is available only at participating FairPrice Neighbourhood stores.

Terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit bit.ly/FPCNYFCAT

