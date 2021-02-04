Redeem FairPrice CNY figurine and stand to win $1,088

Bring some luck home with you with FairPrice's exclusive Fortune Cat Figurines designed by Ah Guo, Lianhe Zaobao's columnist and illustrator.

Redeem each figurine through FairPrice's weekly gift with purchases, from now till Feb 9, and get a shot at winning $1,088 weekly.

The Fortune Cat Figurines come in three different designs, each tied to a different product of the week, in the three weeks leading up to Chinese New Year.

From today to Feb 9, purchase one packet of Nature's Wonders' healthy nuts at $5.95 each to include in your spread of Chinese New Year goodies this year. There are four flavours - Baked Cashews, Baked Almonds, Baked Pistachios and Fruit & Nuts Fusion.

To redeem the Fortune Cat Figurine, cut out the coupon printed in The New Paper, which is available in-paper from now till Feb 9.

Then spend a minimum of $88 in a single receipt, including on the participating product of the week.

Lastly, redeem the weekly Fortune Cat figurine at the FairPrice cashier counter, while stocks last.

You can still redeem other Fortune Cat Figurines from previous weeks if you had spent $88 in a single receipt for each design.

Stand a chance to win $1,088 weekly when you redeem your Fortune Cat figurine by participating in the weekly Fortune Cat Lucky Draw.

Simply scan the QR code found on the packaging of the Fortune Cat Figurine and submit your lucky draw entry before 11.59pm on Feb 9.

There will be one winner every week, with the next winner announced in The New Paper next Thursday.

This promotion is available only at participating FairPrice Neighbourhood stores. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information, visit bit.ly/FPCNYFCAT