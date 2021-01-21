Redeem Fortune Cat Figurine, stand to win $1,088 at FairPrice

Bring some luck home with you with FairPrice's exclusive Fortune Cat Figurines designed by Ah Guo, Lianhe Zaobao's columnist and illustrator.

Redeem each figurine via FairPrice's weekly gift with purchase from now till Feb 10 and get a shot at winning $1,088 weekly.

The Fortune Cat Figurines come in three different designs, each tied to a different product of the week, in the three weeks leading up to Chinese New Year.

From today to Jan 27, purchase Nestle Kit Kat 24 Value Pack for you and your family to share and snack on during the festive season.

From Jan 28 to Feb 3, opt for Tiger Crystal Beer 6 x 320ml for your celebratory drinks, and from Feb 4 to 10, select Nature's Wonders' healthy nuts and snacks to include in your spread of Chinese New Year goodies this year.

To redeem the Fortune Cat Figurine, cut out one coupon printed in The New Paper, which is available in-paper from now till Feb 10.

Then spend a minimum of $88 in a single receipt, including the participating product of the week.

Lastly, redeem the weekly Fortune Cat Figurine at the FairPrice cashier counter, while stocks last.

What's more, stand a chance to win $1,088 weekly when you redeem your Fortune Cat Figurine by participating in the weekly Fortune Cat Lucky Draw.

Simply scan the QR code found on the packaging of the Fortune Cat Figurine and look out for the weekly result which will be published in The New Paper every Friday.

There will be one winner every week. The first winner will be announced in TNP next Friday.

This promotion is available only at participating FairPrice Neighbourhood stores. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information, visit bit.ly/FPCNYFCAT

HOW TO REDEEM

Step 1: Cut out the coupon on the right

Step 2: Spend a minimum of $88 in a single receipt at any participating FairPrice outlet, including the product of the week

Step 3: Redeem the weekly figurine at the FairPrice cashier counter