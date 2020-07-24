Reds fans relieved they got to watch team lift EPL trophy on StarHub

Liverpool fans who subscribed to StarHub TV heaved a collective sigh of relief after the telco postponed the maintenance for its TV services, allowing them to watch their beloved team lift the English Premier League (EPL) trophy yesterday morning.

Fans were dismayed when StarHub sent out a notification to subscribers on Tuesday about the maintenance, which was scheduled to take place between 2am to 6am yesterday.

The timing clashed with Liverpool's game against Chelsea at 3.15am, and the trophy presentation ceremony for the club's 19th league title that followed.

Seeing red, some fans took to StarHub's Facebook and Twitter pages to vent their frustration.

One Facebook user was incredulous and said: "After 30 years, Liverpool fans are finally going to see their beloved team lift the EPL trophy, and you schedule a maintenance during that time?"

A spokesman for StarHub said that the telco had planned for the maintenance earlier this month, before live match schedules and the date for the trophy award ceremony were confirmed.

He added: "Our customers always come first and upon receiving feedback from some concerned subscribers, we immediately decided to reschedule the maintenance so that fans can enjoy the special moments in the comfort of their home, watching their favourite football match and the Premier League trophy award ceremony."

Network maintenance is conducted from time to time during off-peak hours, when service usage is minimal, to ensure that customers continue to receive quality service, the spokesman said.

Mr Vincent Sim, 50, who works in the cyber security sector, said he felt "cheated and annoyed" when he first learnt about the planned maintenance.