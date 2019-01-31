Singapore

Reformative training for teen over fake money scam

Jan 31, 2019 06:00 am

A teenager who took part in a ruse to spend counterfeit $100 notes is now paying back her debt to society.

Nur Qairulnisha Rosmani, 17, bought sweets, cigarettes and drinks using the fake cash and was handed the change in genuine currency.

Yesterday, she was sentenced to reformative training for at least a year after pleading guilty last November to two counts of spending the bogus money and an unrelated charge involving criminal breach of trust.

Qairulnisha is the second person to be dealt with in court in relation to the fake money scam.

Court documents said that Muhammad Faiz Sapi'ee, 27, came into the possession of 40 fake $100 notes in July last year and informed an alleged accomplice - Nor Shafiyana Iswady, 20 - who suggested using them to "cheat others".

The pair hatched a plan to buy items with the bogus money, though it was not stated how Faiz obtained it. Shafiyana shared the idea with Qairulnisha and Zafirah Aziz, 20, and both agreed to take part in the scam.

Experts worry about HIV leak fallout

Zafirah was sentenced to a year in an RTC last month.

An arrest warrant was issued for Shafiyana yesterday after she failed to turn up in court.- THE STRAITS TIMES

