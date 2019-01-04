Singapore

Reformative training for young man who threw Molotov cocktail at flat

CARA WONG
Jan 04, 2019 06:00 am

The young man who threw a Molotov cocktail at his neighbour's flat for a loan shark was sentenced to six months' reformative training yesterday.

Lu Mingduo, 20, had earlier pleaded guilty to acting on behalf of a moneylender when he carried out the act on Aug 8.

Reformative training is for those between 14 and 21 years old and involves offenders being detained in a structured environment for at least six months.

According to court documents, an unlicensed loan shark known only as "Sunny" called Lu on Aug 7 and threatened him.

Under his instructions, Lu prepared a Molotov cocktail - a bottle of paint thinner with a towel stuffed in it - and threw it at a Jurong West flat that the loan shark claimed was a debtor's home. It caused a nearby stationary electric bicycle to catch fire and explode.

The debtor's 64-year-old father and 13-year-old sister had to climb out of a bedroom window and stand on a ledge to escape the blaze. They were rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force. A 51-year-old neighbour suffered burns on his arms, face and toes, as well as smoke inhalation injuries.

Biker upset lorry moved slowly in road rage case: Employer
Singapore

Biker's road rage apparently due to slow driver

Related Stories

Activist Jolovan Wham found guilty of two charges

Male model admits molesting partygoer

Man jailed for offences against three young boys

Lu will be appealing against his sentence, and is out on a bail of $20,000.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIME