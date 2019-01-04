Reformative training for young man who threw Molotov cocktail at flat

The young man who threw a Molotov cocktail at his neighbour's flat for a loan shark was sentenced to six months' reformative training yesterday.

Lu Mingduo, 20, had earlier pleaded guilty to acting on behalf of a moneylender when he carried out the act on Aug 8.

Reformative training is for those between 14 and 21 years old and involves offenders being detained in a structured environment for at least six months.

According to court documents, an unlicensed loan shark known only as "Sunny" called Lu on Aug 7 and threatened him.

Under his instructions, Lu prepared a Molotov cocktail - a bottle of paint thinner with a towel stuffed in it - and threw it at a Jurong West flat that the loan shark claimed was a debtor's home. It caused a nearby stationary electric bicycle to catch fire and explode.

The debtor's 64-year-old father and 13-year-old sister had to climb out of a bedroom window and stand on a ledge to escape the blaze. They were rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force. A 51-year-old neighbour suffered burns on his arms, face and toes, as well as smoke inhalation injuries.

Lu will be appealing against his sentence, and is out on a bail of $20,000.