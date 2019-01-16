Register online from Feb 8 to 11 for MOE kindergartens

Parents enrolling their children into a Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergarten next year will be able to register online and do not need to submit registration forms and supporting documents in person.

Yesterday, MOE announced that the online registration for the 2019 MOE kindergarten registration exercise for K1 admission in Jan 2020 will open from 9am on Feb 8 to 4pm on Feb 11at www.moe.gov.sg/moekindergarten.

Parents will be informed of the outcome by April 10.

MOE said the online process provides greater convenience and accessibility for parents.

It also announced changes to the admissions framework that will take effect from the 2019 registration exercise.

Top priority will now go to Singaporean children from lower-income households living within 1km of the kindergarten.

Children with siblings in K1 to Primary 6 in the kindergarten or primary school it is co-located in will be given second priority.

Children of staff of the kindergarten and the primary school it is located within will be given third or fourth priority.

Interested parents can visit open houses on Jan 26 and Feb 9 to tour the facilities and learn more about them. - NUR SYAHINDAH ISHAK