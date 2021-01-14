Registration for 2022 school year at MOE kindergartens to start in Feb

Registration for the 2022 school year at 43 Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens will open from 9am on Feb 5 to 4pm on Feb 9, the ministry said yesterday.

There were 29 MOE kindergartens in 2019 and 36 last year.

The ministry aims to operate at least 60 kindergartens by 2025.

Registration is open to Singapore citizens and permanent residents born between Jan 2, 2017 and Jan 1, 2018. It will be carried out online at the MOE kindergarten website.

Results will be released on March 31.

To disseminate information to parents amid Covid-19 restrictions, MOE will be holding a centralised virtual open house for the kindergartens through Zoom on Jan 30 from 10am to 1pm.

"Interested parents will have the opportunity to learn more about MOE kindergartens' curriculum, programmes, facilities and other offerings before selecting their preferred kindergarten," MOE said.

Parents can sign up for the open house until Jan 28.

MOE has highlighted that the three major mother tongue languages - Chinese, Malay and Tamil - are offered at these kindergartens.

"All MOE kindergartens offer the three mother tongue languages to encourage bilingualism in the early years and help lay a strong foundation for language learning in the later years," it said.

The MOE kindergarten programme started in 2014.