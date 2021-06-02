Regular Covid-19 jabs likely to be part of life in new normal: Experts

People being observed for 30 minutes after receiving a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Yew Tee Community Club. Vaccination greatly reduces the risk of being hospitalised or dying from the disease.

With the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 likely to be endemic, regular vaccination will be the new normal, experts said at a live panel discussion organised by The Straits Times yesterday.

"At some point, we will see Covid-19 being included as part of our national immunisation schedule for both adults and children, and perhaps we will need regular booster shots from time to time to make sure we continue to be protected, especially against any new emerging variants," said Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore.

"And, once in a while, there will be people who will be infected, just like TB (tuberculosis), just like tetanus."

Most may not even know that they have been infected, he said.

But crucially, a Covid-19 infection for someone who is vaccinated "no longer bears a real risk of being hospitalised or potentially dying from it", added Prof Teo.

The view was shared by Professor Lisa Ng, executive director of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research Infectious Diseases Labs.

"The coronavirus is a very large RNA virus, so it is bound to have occasional mutations as the virus continues to spread and evolve... but it is actually very important to note that most mutations are actually harmless and do not necessarily cause more severe diseases in healthy people," she said.

"Now, currently, the data has indicated that while this particular mutation is more transmissible, it is not necessarily more deadly. So eventually, Covid-19 will become endemic, like the common cold and other respiratory infections."

She said that it would be useful to take booster shots that have been updated with the different new variants, much like how the flu vaccine shots are updated regularly.

The experts' comments at the ST panel, Living With Covid-19: Singapore's New Normal , moderated by ST science correspondent Audrey Tan, came a day after a nationally broadcast address by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on living with an endemic virus.

Mr Lee said Singapore will ramp up its pace of vaccination and both test for and contact trace Covid-19 cases more quickly and extensively going forward as the country adjusts to deal with more infectious variants.

At this point, while Covid-19 continues to rage around the world, it is at least clear based on data from Singapore and globally that vaccination works.

Citing preliminary data from Singapore, Prof Ng said 97 per cent to 98 per cent of vaccinated individuals will generate antibodies against the spike protein of the coronavirus.

In the US, where more than 100 million people have been vaccinated, data suggests that when infected, these people show very mild or no symptoms at all, noted Prof Teo.

He added that vaccination is not just to protect but it is also to enable us to return to a degree of normalcy in our lives.

This article first appeared in The Straits Times.