Relief fund set up in Singapore to help India in Covid-19 fight

A relief fund has been set up in Singapore to raise money and support India in its fight against the coronavirus.

The initiative by the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) and Little India Shopkeepers Association (Lisha) was launched on Monday.

"The Covid-19 outbreak is having an unprecedented impact on the people of India, leading to multiple crises across the country. In the light of these challenges, SICCI and Lisha are jointly raising monetary support to help India manage the immense pressure on its health services," the organisations said in a statement.

All proceeds will go to the Singapore Red Cross. More information as to how the funds will be used will be released at a later date.

SICCI has also reached out to medical equipment suppliers that partner with India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, through the High Commission of India in Singapore, to gather information on their most immediate and most urgent priorities.

"SICCI's and Lisha's initial appeal is focused on emergency response to help to protect the most vulnerable from direct impact due to the rapid spread of Covid-19, and to scale up life-saving protection and assistance in priority states and hospitals in India," the organisations said, adding that Indian hospitals urgently need ventilators and oxygen concentrator devices.

Dr T. Chandroo, chairman of SICCI, said: "We want to stand side by side with India as this is a crisis of historic proportions and would require our immediate and urgent assistance.

"I am making a clarion call to the Singapore community at large to support this initiative undertaken by SICCI and Lisha." - THE STRAITS TIMES

The public can get in touch with SICCI Cares on 9654-1346 or 6222-2855, or send an e-mail to indiacovidfund@sicci.com

