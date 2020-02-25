Relief package of $10,000 to help infected migrant worker

A $10,000 immediate assistance package has been put together to help the family of a foreign worker infected with the coronavirus, the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) said yesterday.

In a Facebook post, MWC said the 39-year-old Bangladeshi is the sole breadwinner of his family and the money will be sent via telegraphic bank transfer to them.

It is meant to take care of any urgent needs the family might have, as well as their day-to-day expenses.

The man, who lives at The Leo dormitory in Kaki Bukit, fell sick on Feb 1 and visited a general practitioner's clinic on Feb 3.

He went to Changi General Hospital (CGH) on Feb 5, had a follow-up appointment at Bedok Polyclinic on Feb 7.

He was then admitted to CGH and put in the intensive care unit.

He was confirmed to be infected with the virus on Feb 8 and was transferred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases .

Last Thursday, the Bangladesh High Commission said the man, who already had underlying health conditions before he fell sick, was in a very critical condition.

The man's employer, Yi-Ke Innovations, The Leo dormitory operator, Mini Environment Service, and the MWC's charity arm - the Migrant Workers' Assistance Fund - contributed to the aid package.

The MWC said it has been a distressing time for the man's family.

"The MWC will continue to remain in close contact with his family to provide updates on his condition and offer additional help or assistance wherever necessary," it said.

The Government will bear the cost of his medical treatment during his stay in the hospital.

Four other Bangladeshi workers have also been infected with the Covid-19 virus.

The MWC said it has received messages from people who want to donate and help the affected migrant workers, but said their welfare is being taken care of and they will receive the help and assistance they need.