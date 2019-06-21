Relive fond memories at the Gardens’ Children’s Festival

Lighting designer Adrian Tan (left) and music producer Bang Wenfu led the creative vision for this special edition of the Gardens' light and music show.

Lighting designer Adrian Tan wants to invoke fond childhood memories in the Garden Rhapsody, inspired by Toy Story 4.

The lighting show is part of Gardens by the Bay's annual Children's Festival from June 15 to June 30.

Mr Tan and music producer Bang Wenfu led the overall creative vision for this special edition of the Gardens' signature light and music show, which closes each day with a medley of music from the Toy Story movies, along with characters projected onto fake clouds suspended among the Supertrees.

Garden Rhapsody takes place every day at 7.45pm, 8.45pm and 9.15pm - with the third session an add-on to the Gardens' regular twice-a-night affair.

Mr Tan, now 34, was only 10 years old when the adventures of Woody and Buzz Lightyear captivated him in the first Toy Story movie.

He told The New Paper: "My brothers and I would watch it on LaserDisc every other week. I must have seen the first Toy Story at least 30 times. It is a movie that reminds me of what it felt like to be a child, and what it felt like to sit in front of the TV with my brothers."

Mr Bang said: "I want to feel that we've successfully transported our audience out of Supertree Grove and into the alternate realm of Toy Story."

The Children's Festival kicked off last Saturday with a toy donation drive. Visitors are encouraged to bring soft toys, play sets or sports products like basketballs and skateboards to the collection point on-site.

The toys collected at the end of the Festival will be gifted to some 300 children under the care of The Salvation Army, Touch Community Services (Touch Child Care), and Food from the Heart.

Free for all visitors, the Children's Festival transforms the Supertree Grove into a colourful carnival with games and activities including the Star Adventurer, where young visitors can race in self-driving cars, and Bo Peep's Adventure, a fun obstacle course for children to test their speed, agility and endurance.

This year's Children's Festival is part of a three-year collaboration between the Singapore Tourism Board and The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia.