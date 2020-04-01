Remain connected to sources of support, say experts

While the mental impact of Covid-19 might be inevitable, experts said there are ways to help mitigate the stress and anxiety.

Many said the crucial thingis to ensure one remains connected to a community and sources of support, whether online or over the phone. Interacting with others through technology - such as making voice or video calls instead of texting or e-mailing - can reduce the sense of loneliness and isolation.

Mr Gasper Tan, chief executive of Samaritans of Singapore, said: "While current safe distancing measures... may suggest less face-to-face interactions, it does not mean isolating oneself from one's social circle.

"It is important to talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling."

His advice echoed what Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said when he posted on Facebook following the death of Mr Chung Ah Lay, 70, the third person to die from Covid-19 in Singapore.

After sending his "deepest sympathies" to Mr Chung's family, PM Lee said: "Keeping a safe physical distance apart should not mean social isolation. Give your friends and family a call, and continue supporting one another during this period."

Experts said this is also a time for one to work on tasks they have not had time to do.

Learning a new hobby, reading or writing can also engage our minds and help us appreciate the present moment, they added.

Dr Jessie Chua, senior clinical psychologist at Resilienz Clinic, said: "Using the time productively to learn new skills or work on relationships can be fulfilling and help alleviate some anxiety."

Some stressed the importance of setting a schedule of activities to follow.

Psychotherapist Jennifer Wickham said: "It is important to continue to have a schedule or structure during your day. This routine can reduce anxiety and stress that can lead to relapse behaviour (like in drug or alcohol use)."

Experts added that it is important to retain a sense of normalcy and encouraged people to exercise regularly, eat well and stay positive.

Helplines

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health helpline: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

