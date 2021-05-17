Republic Poly student gets gold for making protein bars using crickets

Mr Gavriel Tan co-founded Altimate Nutrition, a company that used flour extracted from baked, freeze-dried crickets to make protein bars.

He may be 20 but Mr Gavriel Tan is already a budding entrepreneur, having started a business that turns insects into food for human consumption.

According to Altimate Nutrition, which Mr Tan co-founded, it is Singapore's first company to tap the insect world this way.

The start-up aims to alleviate key social issues such as food insecurity, climate change and hunger.

The company has already used flour extracted from baked, freeze-dried crickets to make protein bars that are pending approval from the Singapore Food Agency for local distribution and consumption.

Meanwhile, it is working with foreign distributors in countries such as Malaysia.

"We are expecting to develop and launch new flavours for our protein bars and introduce other insect types such as mealworms. Most insects are actually safe to eat and contain more nutrients and are far more sustainable," said Mr Tan.

The double diploma student in biotechnology and business and entrepreneurship at Republic Polytechnic co-founded the start-up when he took part in his institute's exclusive entrepreneurship immersion programme.

Last Friday, he received the gold award under the post-secondary education category at the National Youth Entrepreneurship Awards 2021, which was held at the Singapore Discovery Centre.

The award ceremony was jointly organised by Action Community for Entrepreneurship (ACE), non-profit organisation *Scape and Edge, the youth wing of ACE.

A total of eight awards were presented under four categories: post-secondary education; university and open; impact entrepreneur of the year; and *Scape most innovative entrepreneur.

Mr Sean Neo, 27, co-founder of Crunch Cutlery, received the bronze award under the university and open category.

The supply chain management student at the Singapore University of Social Sciences has been advocating sustainability practices for years.

Crunch Cutlery aims to solve the problems of plastic waste and poor urban nutrition by encouraging people to eat their cutlery with regular meals.

Its first product - crunch spoons - is made from wheat flour, chia seeds, buckwheat, coconut flour, chickpeas, psyllium husks, brown sugar, salt and emulco - a type of food flavouring.

Crunch spoons are currently used in dessert shops such as An Acai Affair and Cornercove.

Crunch Cutlery is also looking to partner with businesses offering event and catering services, such as Grain and Fairmont hotel, said Mr Neo.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling, who was the guest of honour, presented the awards.

This article first appeared in The Straits Times.