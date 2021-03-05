Resale curbs, longer occupation period among ideas for 'prime' flats

National Development Minister Desmond Lee noted that if left solely to the private market, prime areas would likely be used for "exclusive, high-end housing developments that only the rich can afford, given their attractive locations".

Limiting the pool of resale buyers or imposing a longer minimum occupation period beyond five years are some of the ideas being looked at for future public housing projects in prime locations, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

Another consideration for a new housing model is to implement restrictions on home owners when renting out such flats.

This is to ensure public housing remains inclusive for all Singaporeans, he said in Parliament.

The study comes amid plans to build future Housing Board flats in prime locations such as the city centre and the Greater Southern Waterfront.

Mr Lee has said before that Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in prime locations may be further subsidised so that they remain affordable, but they may also face some restrictions on resale conditions.

He told the House yesterday that even as the ideas are being studied, they do come with a set of complex problems.

"For instance, they (the restrictions and conditions set) may exacerbate the burden on home owners who run into unforeseen circumstances or financial difficulties," said Mr Lee. "So it is a balancing act, and we are studying the possibilities carefully."

He noted that if left solely to the private market, prime areas would likely be used for "exclusive, high-end housing developments that only the rich can afford, given their attractive locations".

Mr Lee cited New York City and Hong Kong as two examples where housing is much more expensive in certain choice neighbourhoods compared with others, and where the average family either pays high rent to live in prime locations or moves further out of the city.

He was responding to Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC) who asked for an update on public housing plans in prime locations.

For upcoming public housing estates in prime locations, Mr Lee reiterated that a diverse range of flat types will be built where possible.

This would include rental housing, so that lower-income households can also benefit.

The new housing model will come with additional subsidies on top of existing ones for BTO flats, said Mr Lee.

But he acknowledged that the additional subsidies may also raise some issues, such as more capital gains for owners when they sell their flats in the open market.

"We may need a way to recover some of the extra subsidies provided for flats in prime locations... In short, as a social policy, we have to act against the instinct of the market," he said.