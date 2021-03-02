Residents begin collecting new masks at more than 800 locations

An airline ambassador helping a resident to check for her mask size before collection.

(Above) People collecting their free masks at vending machines at Our Tampines Hub yesterday.

Singaporean residents began collecting their masks yesterday from vending machines located at more than 800 locations islandwide, including community centres and residents' committee centres.

The two-week mask distribution exercise is the fourth one by Temasek Foundation.

The double-layered mask has a dual protection, with a water-repellent antimicrobial layer on the outside, and an antibacterial treatment of the inner layer that kills bacteria from the wearer's saliva, according to a post by Temasek chief executive Ho Ching on Facebook on Feb 19.

The mask, by Swiss hygiene company Livinguard, is made of treated cotton fabric with antiviral and antibacterial properties.

Mr Ankit Mital, director of Livinguard Asia, explained that the mask inactivates over 97 per cent of viruses from respiratory droplets or aerosols that land on the surface of the mask. This means that they are unable to spread and are no longer infectious.

The mask is also 99.75 per cent effective in reducing bacteria or preventing its growth on the inside surface of the mask, he said.

It can be washed once a week and can be used daily for up to seven months if washed properly.

The mask has to be hand washed in cold water, and bleach or disinfectant should not be used.

Dr Teo Tee Hui, council member from The Institution of Engineers, Singapore, advised: "If there is dirt and dust on the mask, or if the user has been in a crowded place, it is advisable to wash the mask after use and to continue washing it regularly."

The masks come in four sizes, from small to extra-large. Small-sized masks are available only for children aged eight and younger, and can be collected at community centres and clubs, Plaza Singapura and Temasek Shophouse.

The mask sizes are different compared with masks in the previous collection, so people are advised to check for the best fit, Temasek Foundation said.

At Sengkang Community Centre, staff were seen holding measuring cards to help residents determine which size they should pick.

For more information on stock availability at collection points and the sizing guide, visit stayprepared.sg/masks

