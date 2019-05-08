Residents call for PMD ban at void decks

She still volunteers with the Paya Lebar AMP.

Madam Cassandra Ho was injured after being hit by a PMD last June.

A victim of an accident involving an e-scooter has said she wants a ban on personal mobility devices (PMDs) in areas such as void decks, letter box areas and lift lobbies.

Madam Cassandra Ho, 51, who was hospitalised for six days after the accident last June near Bishan Park, told The New Paper in a telephone interview: "I would support the ban because of my experience.

"I feel that it's not safe, especially for the elderly, who take a longer time to recover from accidents, and children, who like to play around void decks."

She added: "Some e-scooters may be moving very slowly but imagine if they hit a kid, especially one who is running around the void decks."

Madam Ho suffered a concussion, a 3cm long cut on her head, bruises on her right hand and elbow, left ankle as well as a swollen right cheek after the accident last June.

She said the e-scooter rider was subsequently fined.

Yesterday in Parliament, several Members of Parliament called for the Ministry of Transport to take the lead and ban PMDs at ground level areas following concerns from residents over accidents involving PMDs.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said the decision to ban PMDs lies with the town councils.

Dr Teo Ho Pin, Coordinating Chairman of the PAP Town Councils told The New Paper: "Residents' safety is our top priority.

"In light of the feedback on PMDs, we will review the Town Councils' By-laws to better align with the new Active Mobility Act. The PAP Town Councils will support the connectivity and mobility of PMDs in our towns while ensuring the safety of our residents."

The Active Mobility Act, which was passed in January 2017, regulates the use of PMDs, bicycles and e-bikes. Aljunied-Hougang Town Council did not respond by press time.

When the accident happened, Madam Ho was a volunteer with the active mobility patrol (AMP) team, which engages and educates e-scooter riders and cyclists on safe riding habits.

She is still a volunteer with the Paya Lebar AMP.

She said: "My right cheek hasn't fully recovered. There is still tightness when I smile."

The accident also left her fearful of PMDs.

Said Madam Ho: "For the first one to two months after the accident, I got scared when I saw e-scooters.

"I could not travel with my children during the June holidays as well."