Residents to get two free reusable antimicrobial masks from June 29

The mask kit can be collected at any of the 1,200 vending machines located islandwide. PHOTO: TEMASEK FOUNDATION

Singapore residents will be getting a free mask kit consisting of a pair of reusable antimicrobial masks, courtesy of Temasek Foundation.

They can be collected at any of the 1,200 vending machines located islandwide at community centres or clubs, residents' committee centres and bus interchanges from June 29, 10am, until July 12, 11.59pm.

To collect the masks, residents must scan the barcode of their NRIC or any government-issued identification at the vending machines.

Each ID barcode has a quota of one free mask kit.

Residents may also collect on behalf of others by taking along their identification documents.

The 11.4 million masks provided by Temasek Foundation have an outer antimicrobial layer and have been tested against various bacteria and viruses, with 94 per cent effectiveness against the influenza A virus, an enveloped virus similar to the new coronavirus.

WASHABLE 30 TIMES

They are reusable and washable up to 30 times. A pair of masks will last up to two months, with a daily "wash one, wear one" usage.

Residents may also purchase up to five additional masks at $8 a kit by pre-ordering on the StayMasked website or through DBS Paylah! from June 25, 11am until July 11, 11.59pm.

Payment may be done using DBS PayLah!, PayNow or major credit cards. Direct sales will not be available at the vending machines. - HARSHITHA SMRUTHI L.KANDAKUMAR