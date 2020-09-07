Restaurant in Chinatown suspended for flouting Covid-19 rules

Wang Zi Chu Fang failed to ensure diners were limited to groups of five and a one-metre space was left between them.

A restaurant in Chinatown has been ordered to suspend operations following a check after midnight on Saturday found patrons consuming alcohol past the 10.30pm restriction.

Wang Zi Chu Fang also failed to ensure diners were limited to groups of five and a one-metre space was left between them, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said in a statement yesterday.

The joint operation by STB and the Singapore Police Force found the restaurant had provided customers with drinking games, which food and beverage outlets are not allowed to do without an amusement centre licence.

The establishment was fined in July for breaching safe management measures.

The STB also issued $1,000 fines to Bistro Du Le Pin at Orchard Plaza and Wang Dae Bak at Amoy Street for not ensuring customers kept a safe distance apart.

Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said in a separate statement yesterday that it had fined five restaurants and a beauty salon for flouting safe management measures, following a sweep last month.

New Udon Thai Food at Golden Mile Complex was fined $2,000 for failing to ensure a one-metre space between groups of diners, its second infringement since June.

King of Fried Rice and Leng Saap @ Rot Fai Market at Golden Mile Tower and Little Myanmar Restaurant and Yanant Thit at Peninsula Plaza were fined $1,000 each for the same offence.

Beauty salon Mei Mei Beauty at People's Park Complex was fined $1,000 after it was found to be offering threading services where the thread was held in the beautician's mouth.

This practice is currently disallowed, ESG said.

If these businesses continue to flout the rules, they may face higher fines, suspension and even court charges, it warned.

When The Straits Times visited the Golden Mile Complex at dinner time yesterday, crowds were seen at eateries including New Udon, though groups were kept to a maximum of five.

ADDITIONAL REPORTING: MARK CHEONG