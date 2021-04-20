Restaurant manager whose wife tested positive is sole community case

A 44-year-old restaurant manager has tested positive for Covid-19, the only community case reported yesterday.

The permanent resident, who manages Spice Grill Restaurant in Tanjong Pagar and Rangoon Bar & Bistro in Serangoon, was last at work last Thursday.

He is the husband of the 41-year-old accountant at OM Universal who tested positive on Friday.

The woman, also a permanent resident, is a household contact of a previously reported case, a work pass holder who arrived from India on April 2 and had tested positive for the virus on that day but was later assessed to have recovered.

The restaurant manager was identified as a close contact of his wife and tested positive for Covid-19 after being placed on home quarantine on Friday.

He is asymptomatic and was taken to hospital on Sunday after his test came back positive, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). It added that his serology test came back negative, indicating that this is probably a current infection.

INVESTIGATIONS ONGOING

MOH also said epidemiological investigations are ongoing, and that all identified contacts, including his co-workers, have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

MOH added that the number of new cases in the community has increased to nine in the past week from two in the week before. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from two to five in the same period.

There were also 19 imported cases yesterday, taking Singapore's tally to 60,851.

The 19 cases included two Singaporeans and six permanent residents returning from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Nepal.

There were also three dependant's pass holders arriving from the Maldives and the Philippines as well as a long-term visit pass holder, two student's pass holders, three work pass holders, a work permit holder and a short-term visit pass holder all arriving from India. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

20 New cases

30 Deaths

1 New case in the community

18 Discharged yesterday

19 Imported cases

79 In hospital

60851 Total cases

60488 Total recovered