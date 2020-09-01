Restaurant ordered shut after serving alcohol in teapots after 10.30pm

S-Tripes Hotpot was found to have transferred alcohol into teapots before serving it while Whimsical Bar and Create Kitchen (above) had patrons drinking alcohol after 10.30pm.

The operators of three food establishments have been ordered to close their premises by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for flouting safe management measures.

S-Tripes Hotpot, a restaurant located in Havelock Road, will have to close from tomorrow to Sept 11, after SFA officers found that it had flouted the measures on multiple occasions.

This included the selling of alcoholic beverages after 10.30pm.

The restaurant's staff transferred the alcoholic beverages into teapots and empty green tea bottles before serving it to avoid detection.

Staff were also not wearing masks, or were not wearing them properly despite reminders to do so.

The restaurant was fined $2,000 for the offences.

Whimsical Bar in Science Park Drive was ordered to close with immediate effect after SFA officers found customers consuming alcoholic beverages after 10.30pm.

The bar had allowed groups of more than five people to sit together and mingle, the SFA said in a release last night.

The bar was also found to be operating without a food shop licence, and tables were spaced less than one metre apart.

Whimsical Bar will have to remain closed until a licence is obtained, said the agency.

Its adjacent unit, the Create Kitchen, also violated similar safe management measures and was ordered to close from tomorrow to Sept 11.

Both these businesses were fined $1,000 each for the offences.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, first-time offenders may be sentenced to a fine of up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.