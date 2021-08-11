Restaurants welcome clearer rules for dining in, gear up for checks

A diner showing his TraceTogether app and proof of vaccination to staff ateatery in Jurong Point. QUAH

Restaurant owners and chefs welcome the clearer rules for dining in as they gear up to check customers' vaccination status before welcoming them in.

Those The Straits Times spoke to said the new rules are clearer than the ones issued earlier.

Starting yesterday, groups of up to five people who are fully vaccinated, or have recovered from or tested negative for Covid-19, can dine together at restaurants. Only two people, regardless of vaccination status, can eat together at hawker centres and coffee shops.

This contrasts with the rules that were in place before eating out was banned on July 22.

Then, unvaccinated people could eat out alone or in pairs. Those fully vaccinated could be in groups of up to five. Members of the same household could dine out with unvaccinated children aged 12 or younger.

But if they were from different households, children could not make up more than half the group.

Some food and beverage operators, including McDonald's, Burger King and KFC, accepted only pairs of diners.

Most of the restaurants contacted by ST said they would use the TraceTogether app and the SafeEntry Gateway device to check diners' vaccination status.

Mr Shek Chi Kuen, general manager of Yan, a Chinese restaurant at the National Gallery, said: "Guests just need to tap their TraceTogether app or token on our SafeEntry device to prove their vaccination status. For those who do not have the app, we also accept proof of their vaccination status on HealthHub. Customers without mobile phones can bring their vaccination cards, which are issued after the second dose."

Chef Gan Ming Kiat of Mustard Seed, a restaurant in Serangoon Garden, has even come up with a video for diners, showing how staff will do the checks.

For customers who want to present negative Covid-19 test results, Mustard Seed will accept only polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results from providers approved by the Health Ministry.

Said chef Jason Tan, owner of Euphoria, a restaurant in Tanjong Pagar: "The PCR test is more accurate, and I need to ensure the safety of all my team members and guests."

But some restaurants said they would accept negative antigen rapid test (ART) results too. ARTs are a quick screening tool.

Chef Jonathan Lee of Habibi-san, a Middle Eastern izakaya in Kampong Glam, said: "If diners are able to prove that their ART or PCR tests are negative within the last 24 hours, we'll gladly have them."