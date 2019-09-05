Law change allows use of restraints in youth homes

The new bill will also raise the age limit for CYPA protection from under-16 to under-18. TNP FILE PHOTO

At 15, he was already 1.83m, taller than the average adult, and the burly teenager was often aggressive in the youth home, repeatedly intimidating other residents and threatening guidance officers.

In one instance, he held a dormitory mate by his neck and lifted him off the ground, choking him and forcing staff to intervene.

This was a case study brought up by Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee yesterday, when he explained the need for the use of mechanical restraints such as handcuffs or leg restraints in youth homes managed by the government.

He said: "This is one scenario where our officers find it essential to be able to deploy the use of restraints quickly, to safeguard the safety of the residents."

The amendment to section 68A of the Children and Young Persons Act (CYPA), which was passed yesterday, enable a staff member at a home for children and young persons run by the Government to use a mechanical restraint on a detainee.

Mr Lee stressed that the use of restraints will be highly regulated, and will not serve as a means of punishment.

He clarified that staff will first attempt methods of de-escalation, and will employ other options like verbal warnings and therapy. Padded rooms will also be used to try and keep the individual calm.

He said: "Only when absolutely necessary will our officers use restraints to manage the resident, to minimise risk of injuries to other residents or staff."

Mr Lee listed some procedures and processes that the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) will have in place to ensure proper use of the restraints, including recording each time it is used.

He added: "After the restraints are removed, an MSF officer will help the resident to process his feelings.

"Where necessary, a multi-disciplinary team comprising the caseworker, psychologist and psychiatrist will also support the youth through this process."

His assurances came after several MPs, including Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar (Ang Mo Kio GRC), Ms Rahayu Mahzam (Jurong GRC) and Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) raised concerns on the impact and risks of using such restraints.

Ms Rahayu said: "Such circumstances could add to the trauma faced by the children, and such actions seem (antithetical) to the spirit of rehabilitation."

Stressing the tough protocols that staff members will have to adhere to, Mr Lee reiterated that restraints will be used only in extenuating circumstances.

He reminded the house of the incident last year when seven residents at the Singapore Boys' Home assaulted an auxilliary police officer and two MSF officers.

The former suffered a serious eye injury and the latter two ended up with head injuries.

"Though all three officers are back at work, we must reduce the risks of such incidents repeating," said Mr Lee.

The new Bill will also raise the age limit for CYPA protection, from covering those under 16 to those under 18.

This will allow MSF to protect more children who are victims of abuse or neglect.

It will also protect more young offenders.

Other changes to the Act are aimed at helping mitigate parent-child conflict, extend rehabilitation of young offenders, and extend support for foster families.