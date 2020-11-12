Resume should showcase your ability to bring value to companies

Writing a well-crafted resume does not have to be gruelling.

Do not skimp on your resume. We may have been taught that resumes should be kept to a single page, but two-page resumes actually provide applicants with greater space to spread out their subject matter.

Generally, if you have necessary details that you are unable to omit in your resume, it is perfectly fine to add a second page.

Assuming that hiring managers spend an average of 10 to 20 seconds reviewing each resume, it is important to provide them with a reason to take a closer look at your resume during their quick glance.

Ultimately, the goal is not to showcase all of your experiences but to delicately select the skills and experiences that best fit the job scope.

STRUCTURE

Having clear section headings is just as important as the content itself. Use these strategically to ensure that hiring managers can navigate through your resume easily.

The following are core elements that a resume should consist of:

Header

Ensure that hiring managers are aware of whose resume they are looking at. By displaying your personal information such as your full name, contact number and e-mail address allows employers to contact you easily for a job interview.

Professional experience

Focus on your accomplishments in the description to showcase your ability to bring value to companies, rather than daily duties, which can be found from job advertisements.

Education

Recent graduates may have less work experience, and it is perfectly fine for your education section to appear before your work experience. To boost your resume, you may include relevant coursework or leadership positions held.

Skills

Employers are always on the lookout for candidates with additional skills. Make sure to pack this section with impactful skills that are relevant to the job.