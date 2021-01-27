Retail consultant jailed for selling details of Singtel customers

A retail consultant who sold details of Singtel customers and used the money to pay off a drinking debt has been sentenced to 18 weeks in jail.

Kelvin Foo Cheek Ann, 32, pleaded guilty to a corruption charge and five charges under the Computer Misuse and Cybersecurity Act. Another 10 charges were taken into consideration yesterday.

Foo had sold the information for $180 to Lee Cheng Yan, a 37-year-old who was later jailed in another case, for causing grievous hurt to a police officer.

Foo was working as a retail consultant at the Singtel shop in Parkway Parade, selling mobile and broadband plans to customers.

In 2015, Lee, an acquaintance of his, asked for help in retrieving customer details from the Singtel system. Lee offered Foo $20 for each number.

On 15 occasions up till July 2017, Foo used his access rights to the system to provide particulars of Singtel's subscribers to Lee. These included at least five subscribers who later reported instances of harassment.