Retail outlets will livestream to boost sales as part of eGSS

With livestreaming, shoppers can see products in motion, instead of relying on still images.

For the first time in 26 years, the Great Singapore Sale will be largely virtual this year, and many retailers will be using livestreams in a bid to boost sales.

Organised by the Singapore Retailers Association (SRA), with the Singapore Furniture Industries Council, the Textile and Fashion Federation and, for the first time, the Association of Singapore Attractions, the "eGSS: Shop. Win. Experience" is a unified marketing effort designed to help retailers during the slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The season starts today and will run till Oct 10 on GoSpree.sg

Ms Toh Pei Shiang, assistant general manager in marketing communications at UOL Group, which owns shopping malls Kinex, United Square and Velocity@Novena Square, said it will hold a livestream session for the first time today.

It can be viewed on all the mall's websites, as well as gospree.sg/brands/uol-malls

While the livestream can highlight just 12 tenants because of the one-hour time limit, Ms Toh said e-vouchers will be sold for all tenants at a discount.

"Livestreams are trending communication channels to engage customers. Ultimately the livestream has to make people's time worthwhile and, most importantly, (make them) spend," she said.

Associate Professor of Marketing at the National University of Singapore Business School Zhang Yan said livestreaming is naturally better for shoppers as they can see the product in motion instead of relying on still images.

While many will still cherish the physical experience of shopping, she said livestreaming will gain more traction as it is cost effective.

Mall operator Frasers Property Retail is the eGSS' partner and will support the sale's various campaign initiatives across 15 malls, while Singtel is the event's telco partner.

Gift shop Klosh has outlets at Jewel, Compass One and Jurong Point mall. It is jumping on the livestream bandwagon and will feature on Jurong Point shopping mall's website today.

Co-founder Shermaine Wee said: "I foresee technical challenges like lagging and issues with bandwidth limitations but this will be a learning journey."

City Music, which has a store at Peace Centre, sells instruments like acoustic guitars and digital pianos. Director of sales Hoe Yeegn Lougn told The New Paper it has seen a fourfold increase in online sales since it started livestreaming during the circuit breaker.

Mr Hoe said it has teamed up with e-commerce giants Lazada and Shopee to run livestream promotions.

It will also be collaborating with local music duo Jack and Rai for a live auction sale on its Facebook page.

"Livestreaming will be a permanent and important digital marketing platform for us to engage and interact with our customers. It's effective in boosting sales engagement as customers can communicate directly with our sales presenters in the livestreams," he said.