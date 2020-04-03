Retailers to get assistance if they move into e-commerce

Retailers new to e-commerce can now have 90 per cent of their costs of selling online covered.

The E-Commerce Booster Package was launched to help small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) retailers which are new to, or have little experience in, e-commerce to diversify their revenue streams beyond the traditional brick-and-mortar model, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said yesterday.

This is especially relevant amid the Covid-19 situation, ESG said.

Retailers can sign up with one of four e-commerce platforms - Amazon, Lazada Singapore, Qoo10 or Shopee - and have 90 per cent of qualifying costs waived. The one-time support is capped at $9,000 and the e-commerce platforms will offset their fees directly.

The term qualifying costs refers to the services provided by the platforms, including content development services, product listing and advertising.

The platform providers will work with retailers to curate and list products for up to six months, participate in promotional campaigns, fulfil orders and analyse sales data.

Those looking to expand their reach overseas can also tap ESG's existing Multichannel E-Commerce Platform Programme and list their products on overseas marketplaces with more qualifying costs covered.

The ESG booster package will also help SME retailers with their manpower costs. It will support 90 per cent of the salary costs of three of their employees for three months. New hires and existing employees who are Singaporeans and permanent residents qualify.

Retailers can sign up for the E-Commerce Booster Package directly with the e-commerce platforms and solutions providers from now until Sept 30.

ADDITIONAL SUPPORT

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat told the media during a visit to Gardens by the Bay yesterday that the package offers additional support to retailers who have been hurt by travel curbs and safe distancing measures.

"We want to help them implement some of these new solutions during this period for survival, because they can't continue business as usual," he said.

Asked whether more aid is forthcoming for entertainment venues that have been ordered to suspend operations until at least the end of the month, Mr Chee said that while the Government is prepared to do more if needed, businesses are encouraged to tap the support schemes unveiled last week as part of the $48 billion Resilience Budget.

He urged firms that are unclear about how to benefit from the schemes to approach government agencies and trade associations.