Retailers see brisk Black Friday sales

About two weeks after Singles' Day fever on Nov 11, shoppers were back on the hunt to snag the best deals during the Black Friday sales extravaganza.

When The New Paper arrived at the Metro Paragon store last Friday during lunch time, it was packed with customers. Some had formed a snaking queue to the cash register.

With bundle deals, purchase-with-purchase promotions and discounts of up to 90 per cent, it was hard to resist for a shopper who wanted to be known only as Mrs Kamal, 58.

The retiree, who spent $1,500 on Dyson products at Metro Paragon, said: "I wasn't expecting to shop, but I knew I had to buy a vacuum cleaner. Metro offered a free home delivery option and that is convenient since I don't own a car."

Mr Erwin Oei, head marketing and merchandise controller at Metro, said that compared to last year, Metro's Black Friday sale "did well".

He declined to disclose sales figures, but said home and electrical products were the top category.

This year, Metro also partnered with local e-commerce platform Lazada for Black Friday.

A Lazada spokesman said there were 30,000 visits to its LazMall store as of 5pm last Friday, and the top three products sold were the Dyson Airwrap, Dyson Supersonic and WMF Diadem Plus Cookware Set.

Over at consumer electronics retailer Gain City, home appliances, IT gadgets and mattresses were the top three most popular product categories during Black Friday.

Sales were also brisk, with the number of orders increasing tenfold and revenue up six times more compared to last year, said Mr Terence Ang, head digital marketing and e-commerce at Gain City.

On local e-commerce platform Qoo10, orders and sales saw a 20 per cent increase compared to last year, said its general manager Sam Too.

At department store Robinsons, the Dyson Pure Cool Purifier Tower Fan, KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Mayer Air Fryer were the top three best-selling products during the campaign, said Mr Danny Lim, senior general manager at Robinsons.

Without giving sales figures, he said: "We believe our amazing store deals are what our shoppers always come back for, and this year they would have enjoyed our never-before exclusive deals and prices." - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY HIDAYAH ISKANDAR