Retailers in Singapore see spike in sales of air purifiers

Retailers have seen a spike in the sales of air purifiers in recent weeks, amid concerns that Covid-19 may spread through airborne transmission in some settings.

Some have seen their sales more than double, compared with a few weeks ago.

Recently, the World Health Organisation and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention accepted that the coronavirus can spread through the air, in addition to other modes of transmission, such as via droplets.

Mr Kenny Teo, managing director of consumer electronics retailer Gain City, said it has seen a 105 per cent increase in sales from May 14 to June 2, compared with just two weeks earlier, with strong sales from its website.

Local brand Novita said it has seen a 20 per cent to 30 per cent increase in sales of its air purifiers in the past one to two months.

The price of air purifiers here starts from about $200 and can rise to more than $1,000.

Most come with a high-efficiency particulate air filter or a carbon filter, but add-ons, such as ionisers, ultraviolet lights or even timers can push up the price, which also depends on the amount of space the air purifier can cover. The more expensive ones can cover a three-room flat or larger.