Review of rules involving cyclists on roads welcomed

One cyclist believes the review could encourage cyclists and motorists to show road courtesy and respect to each other.

He has been following recent reports of incidents involving errant cyclists on roads, and it is why he is hoping that the advisory panel that will review existing regulations governing bicycles on roads will help improve safety and harmony between motorists and cyclists.

Speaking to The New Paper yesterday, Mr Kenneth Sim, an administrator for cycling group CCK Cyclists, said: "News of errant cyclists has been on the rise recently and has caused unnecessary animosity between motorists and cyclists.

"Many road users - both cyclists and motorists alike - do not understand each other's situation."

On Monday, Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat said that a panel will review regulations for cyclists on the roads, and study whether theory tests and licences should be required.

This came after actor Tay Ping Hui posted a video of a group of road cyclists disregarding traffic rules and called for all bicycles to be registered.

The CCK Cyclists go out three times a week.

Mr Sim, a 44-year-old marketing manager, said motorists often do not understand that cyclists in large groups need to take up one lane.

He wants to see more understanding between cyclists and motorists and believes the review could also encourage the two groups to show road courtesy and respect to each other.

Mr Ho Hua Thun drives a car and is also a cyclist.

He feels licensing cyclists may not be feasible.

The 27-year-old marketing executive said: "I think registering all cyclists would deter people from cycling as a recreational choice or a way to keep fit or to travel around as it will be a high barrier to entry."

Mr Ho suggested instituting compulsory basic theory tests as a better tool.

"It educates cyclists about the potential dangers on the roads along with a proper understanding of the road laws," he said.

"I've had my life put at risk by both dangerous drivers and cyclists.

"It's only fair that cyclists are subjected to the same law and education that drivers have gone through, while drivers can be more understanding as well."

Motorist Mindy Tan, 26, is also not in favour of getting cyclists licensed as it could be too onerous and possibly even costly.

Instead, she wants the infrastructure to improve.

She said: "I hope Singapore can improve its infrastructure for cyclists like other countries especially in Europe.

"I know this is a small country, but if we convert some of our roads to bicycle lanes, it could improve the situation and even encourage more drivers to cycle.

"Should the infrastructure for cyclists improve, I would consider doing so myself."