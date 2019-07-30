Revised ERP rates to take effect from Monday

At the Ayer Rajah Expressway after North Buona Vista Road towards Tuas, ERP rates from 6pm to 6.30pm will increase by $1, from $2 to $3.

Revised Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will come into effect on Monday, Aug 5.

At the Ayer Rajah Expressway after North Buona Vista Road towards Tuas, the rate from 6pm to 6.30pm will increase by $1, from $2 to $3.

ERP rates from 7am to 7.30am at the southbound Central Expressway (CTE) before Braddell Road will increase from $1 to $2.

Similarly, ERP rates at the southbound CTE auxiliary lane to Pan Island Expressway (Changi) and Serangoon Road will also go up. From 8.30am to 9am, the rate will be increased from $4 to $5,and from 9am to 9.30am it will go up from $2 to $3.

But a set of two gantries onto the East Coast Parkway (ECP) will become free of charge from 8am to 8.30am. The ERP rate at the ECP (city) and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway Slip Road onto ECP will go down by $1 to $0.