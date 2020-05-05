Ridership on trains down by 80 per cent since outbreak began: Khaw

Ridership is expected to increase as circuit breaker measures are eased in the coming weeks and people return to their workplaces.

Ridership on trains has fallen by 80 per cent since the coronavirus outbreak started in late January, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said yesterday.

The drop was four times that of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) crisis, which saw demand fall by only 20 per cent when the Sars outbreak was at its worst, Mr Khaw said on Facebook, after visiting Bishan MRT station in the morning.

"One upside is that it allows us to observe safe distancing," he added.

Trains, train stations, buses, bus stops and interchanges are now marked with safe distancing stickers, and standing spaces and seats that should be avoided have also been marked out.

But ridership is expected to increase as circuit breaker measures are eased in the coming weeks and more Singaporeans start to take public transport again as they resume activities at their workplaces.

This will make safe distancing very challenging, especially during peak hours, Mr Khaw said.

"We will need everyone's help to manage and flatten the peak-hour demand - employers should continue to stagger working hours and encourage telecommuting.

"Donning a mask on public transport is absolutely necessary, as in Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul and many other cities. And if you are unwell, please stay home."