Ringleader of Downtown East murder back in court for cheating charge

Stilwell Ong Keat Pin faces a cheating by personation charge for allegedly pretending to be someone else to obtain a car.

The ringleader of a violent gang clash at Downtown East a decade ago appears to have run afoul of the law again.

Yesterday, Stilwell Ong Keat Pin, now 28, was slapped with a cheating by personation charge.

Prosecuting officer Lim Hian Teck told the court that the accused is believed to also be involved in other drug and traffic offences.

Investigations are ongoing, and Ong may face additional charges for these offences later.

Ong was jailed in 2012 for 12 years and given 12 strokes of the cane after being convicted of culpable homicide.

He was involved in a widely reported gang clash at Downtown East in 2010 that led to the death of polytechnic student Darren Ng Wei Jie, 19.

The fight involved two rival gangs who had armed themselves for a settlement talk outside a fast-food outlet.

The clash happened on a Saturday evening in front of terrified members of the public.

Ong later admitted to starting the fight and slashing Mr Ng with a chopper.

Mr Ng died in hospital some five hours later with 28 wounds to his head, neck, chest and limbs.

Photos of the bloodied scene circulated on social media after the attack.

Ong received the heaviest sentence among the 12 youths involved, who were all jailed.

Yesterday, Ong was scheduled to be charged in the morning but turned up in the afternoon about five hours late to face the single charge.

According to court documents, he is alleged to have pretended to be someone else to get a car, believed to be a Toyota Vios, delivered to him.

The cheating allegedly occurred on Oct 11 last year.

When questioned by District Judge Tan Jen Tse as to why he was late, Ong claimed he saw the wrong court timing.

The judge warned him that if he was late for a court appearance again, his bail of $10,000, posted by his brother, could be forfeited.

Ong is expected to be back in court on March 26.

If convicted of cheating by personation, he can be jailed for up to five years, or fined, or both.