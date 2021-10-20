Rising number of Covid patients in intensive care

The number of Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit continues to rise, putting hospitals under significant pressure and strain, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

There were 71 patients in the intensive care unit, up from 67 on Monday.

MOH also urged the public - especially the elderly and people with comorbidities who are more vulnerable to severe illnesses - to limit social activities and go out only for essential activities.

It noted that over the past week, there was a rise in activity levels, such as a higher number of visitors across all malls and larger crowds in the Orchard Road area.

This comes as seven Singaporeans, aged 57 to 90, died from complications linked to Covid-19, taking Singapore's virus death toll to 246.

Five were men and two were women, MOH said in its daily update. Three were unvaccinated, three were vaccinated and one was partially vaccinated.

All except one unvaccinated case had underlying medical conditions, said MOH, without giving further details.

There were 3,994 new infections in total, MOH said, comprising 3,480 new cases in the community, 501 in migrant worker dormitories and 13 imported cases.

MOH said there was a post-weekend surge in cases reported yesterday. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

3,994 New cases

246 Deaths

3,981 In community, dormitories

1,738 In hospitals

13 Imported

154,725 Total cases