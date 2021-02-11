River Hongbao lanterns bring festive light to Gardens by the Bay

(From left) Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching and Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations president Tan Aik Hock at River Hongbao.

Visitors on the opening day of the River Hongbao festivities were treated to a spectacle of lanterns as well as a lion dance exhibition to kick off their Chinese New Year celebrations.

The lanterns, which lit up Gardens by the Bay last night, include an 18m-tall God of Fortune display next to a golden ox, gold coins and dollar notes.

The riverside carnival, which runs till Feb 16, is being held for the first time at Gardens by the Bay. The annual event, which began in 1987, was previously held at The Float@Marina Bay.

This year, there are festivities taking place both virtually and physically in light of safe distancing.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was the guest of honour at the opening ceremony and was accompanied by his wife.

Mr Lee wished visitors a happy new year.

"(I hope) in the new year to come, we will have the strength of an ox to see through the troubles and diseases, to overcome our challenges, and to bring prosperity, good health and happiness to our people."

The event is free but ticketed as part of crowd control measures.

All tickets have been taken. But the public can attend virtual live tours of the festivities on the River Hongbao Facebook page.

They can also watch videos of the lion dance exhibition and pre-recorded performances every night on the Facebook page or on the event's website at riverhongbao.sg