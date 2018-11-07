Road closures due to Asean Summit

Motorists heading to the area around Suntec Singapore from Sunday to next Friday should expect traffic delays due to road closures for the 33rd Asean Summit and related summits.

The police and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said there will be road blocks and stringent security checks.

An area bounded by Bencoolen Street, Beach Road, Nicoll Highway, Fullerton Road and Victoria Street, among others, has been declared an Enhanced Security Special Event Area from next Tuesday to next Thursday.

People entering the area during this period can be arrested if found with prohibited items, such as flammable materials.

From 11pm next Monday to 11.59pm next Friday, the extreme right lane of Raffles Avenue (between the Singapore Flyer carpark entrance and lamp post 6F), two right lanes of Raffles Avenue (between lamp posts 6F and 14F) and Temasek Avenue will be closed to traffic.

The extreme left lane of Nicoll Highway in the direction of Esplanade Drive will be closed from 10pm on Sunday to 5am next Friday. And from 10pm next Tuesday to 5am next Friday, the two left lanes of Raffles Boulevard, as well as the carriageway of Temasek Boulevard in the direction of Rochor Road will be closed.

The bus lane between Temasek Avenue and Esplanade Drive will be available to all vehicles from next Tuesday to next Friday. - NG HUIWEN