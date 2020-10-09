Road map on safe Mice events launched

Saceos president Aloysius Arlando speaking at the launch of the Events Industry Resilience Roadmap yesterday.

A guide on how meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) events can be held safely has been rolled out to help organisers as business events are gradually allowed to resume.

The Event Industry Resilience Roadmap unveiled yesterday includes information on the benefits of hybrid events - those with physical and virtual attendees - and a plan to support enterprises in the industry.

The road map was developed by the Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (Saceos) with Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Saceos president Aloysius Arlando told a briefing: "The (road map) will help Mice enterprises rediscover ways to rebuild a successful business and restore the vibrancy and competitiveness of the industry."

An updated road map that will be unveiled at a later date will expand on ways firms in the Mice industry can boost their capabilities so they can pivot efficiently to the hybrid model amid the pandemic.

The sector sprang back to life on Oct 1 when organisers got the green light to apply to pilot Mice events with up to 250 attendees.

The first of these will be the Singapore International Energy Week conference at Marina Bay Sands from Oct 26 to 30.

Mr Arlando noted that as events progress towards a hybrid model, organisers will need to deal with physical and virtual audiences, and consider how to best engage them in both offline and online mediums.

Saceos vice-president of digital and innovation Veemal Gungadin noted that there are costs associated with holding hybrid events such as setting up studios, buying new equipment and other infrastructure needs to meet safe distancing rules.

This means that initially, it will probably cost more to hold such events compared with conventional physical ones, he said.

But there are initiatives to have more centralised facilities that firms can leverage, which would mean lower costs eventually, Mr Gungadin said.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between Saceos and the National Trades Union Congress to establish the Mice and Events Capability Building Network yesterday.

This effort, supported by the STB, ESG, Workforce Singapore and SkillsFuture Singapore, will help develop the skills of Mice professionals, including freelancers and the self-employed.

The network will partner with educational institutions to develop blueprints of new and refreshed career paths, and create training programmes.